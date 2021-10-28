Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.
NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 371,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
