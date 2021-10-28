Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.34.

NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.20. The stock had a trading volume of 371,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,665,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.99. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,766,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 467,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,216,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 480,272 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 167,098 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 300.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,951,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $169,199,000 after buying an additional 1,132,894 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

