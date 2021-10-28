Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,042,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 382,587 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $95,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $42.92 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200-day moving average is $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

VNO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

