W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Stake Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,116,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,894 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.01% of W. R. Berkley worth $534,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.27.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $80.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its 200-day moving average is $76.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $59.61 and a 12-month high of $82.76.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

