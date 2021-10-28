Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.10 ($31.88).

WAC stock traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €27.72 ($32.61). The stock had a trading volume of 54,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is €25.37. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a fifty-two week high of €27.76 ($32.66). The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

