Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Oct 28th, 2021

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) received a €31.00 ($36.47) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on Wacker Neuson in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.10 ($31.88).

WAC stock traded up €0.26 ($0.31) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €27.72 ($32.61). The stock had a trading volume of 54,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is €25.37. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €14.32 ($16.85) and a fifty-two week high of €27.76 ($32.66). The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 31.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.98.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Analyst Recommendations for Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC)

