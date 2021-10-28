Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Hits New 52-Week High at $130.44

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $130.44 and last traded at $130.31, with a volume of 3144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

The company has a current ratio of 206.85, a quick ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $281.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WD. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile (NYSE:WD)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

