Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $171.50 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 28th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00001446 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $171.50 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.14 or 0.00106034 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00018210 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.83 or 0.00424592 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00009094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,050,137 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

