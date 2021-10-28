Warburg Research Analysts Give Takkt (ETR:TTK) a €16.00 Price Target

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.82) target price by Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Takkt in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Get Takkt alerts:

ETR:TTK opened at €14.12 ($16.61) on Thursday. Takkt has a 12 month low of €8.98 ($10.56) and a 12 month high of €14.60 ($17.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is €13.91 and its 200 day moving average is €13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $926.42 million and a P/E ratio of 22.06.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.