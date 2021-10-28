Warburg Research Reiterates “€90.00” Price Target for Nemetschek (ETR:NEM)

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NEM. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, October 8th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €75.75 ($89.12).

Shares of NEM opened at €100.80 ($118.59) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €84.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is €70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.80. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €95.00 ($111.76). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

