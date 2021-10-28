Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) versus The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Critical Survey

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) and The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Warby Parker and The Cooper Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warby Parker 0 2 5 0 2.71 The Cooper Companies 0 2 9 0 2.82

Warby Parker presently has a consensus target price of $62.88, indicating a potential upside of 14.34%. The Cooper Companies has a consensus target price of $443.73, indicating a potential upside of 6.48%. Given Warby Parker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warby Parker is more favorable than The Cooper Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Warby Parker and The Cooper Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A The Cooper Companies 102.48% 11.42% 7.58%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Warby Parker and The Cooper Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warby Parker N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Cooper Companies $2.43 billion 8.45 $238.40 million $9.64 43.23

The Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Warby Parker.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of The Cooper Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of The Cooper Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Cooper Companies beats Warby Parker on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc. operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues. The Cooper Surgical segment focuses on the provision of advancement for the health of women, basies, and families through women’s health and fertility products and services. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

