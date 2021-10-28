Warp Finance Trading Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $376.16 or 0.00621795 BTC on popular exchanges. Warp Finance has a market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Warp Finance alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Warp Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Warp Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.