Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRTBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Wednesday. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wärtsilä Oyj Abp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WRTBY remained flat at $$2.64 during trading hours on Thursday. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

