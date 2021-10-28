Washington Federal, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

Washington Federal has raised its dividend by 46.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Washington Federal has a payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Washington Federal to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $34.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.92. Washington Federal has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAFD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

