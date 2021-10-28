Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.050-$1.080 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.63. The stock had a trading volume of 292,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,757. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $27.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.21 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.20.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.13.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 386,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,663 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.46% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

