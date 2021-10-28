Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:WASH)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.45 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of WASH stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Washington Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $932.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $540,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.