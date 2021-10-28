WashTec (ETR:WSU) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

WashTec (ETR:WSU) has been assigned a €64.00 ($75.29) target price by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

WashTec stock opened at €56.20 ($66.12) on Thursday. WashTec has a 12-month low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a 12-month high of €62.00 ($72.94). The company has a market capitalization of $752.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is €54.45.

About WashTec

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

