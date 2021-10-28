Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Waste Connections updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Waste Connections stock traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $132.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,132. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.31.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.
Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.