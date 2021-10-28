Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Increased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 12,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $156.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $164.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.89.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

