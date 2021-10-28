Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Commerzbank (CRZBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS: CRZBY) in the last few weeks:

10/25/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $8.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

10/21/2021 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.30 ($7.41). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Commerzbank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.00 ($7.06) to €6.50 ($7.65). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/13/2021 – Commerzbank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

10/5/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

9/1/2021 – Commerzbank was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

OTCMKTS CRZBY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank AG has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank AG will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

