Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Stora Enso Oyj (SEOAY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS: SEOAY):

10/26/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/26/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

10/21/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

10/8/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

9/28/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.30 price target on the stock.

9/13/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was downgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2021 – Stora Enso Oyj was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stora Enso is an integrated forest products company producing magazine papers, newsprint, fine papers and packaging boards, areas in which the Group is a global market leader. Stora Enso also conducts extensive sawmilling operations. To strengthen its market position and better serve customers in the United States, the company acquired the U.S.-based, Consolidated Papers, Inc. in 2000. “

Shares of SEOAY stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $16.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,923. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. Stora Enso Oyj has a twelve month low of $14.30 and a twelve month high of $20.91.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

