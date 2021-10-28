Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Orange (ORAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Orange (NYSE: ORAN) in the last few weeks:
- 10/27/2021 – Orange had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/26/2021 – Orange had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/18/2021 – Orange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/15/2021 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “
- 9/7/2021 – Orange is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 11,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,415. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 252,599.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,021 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 1,371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 495,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Orange by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
