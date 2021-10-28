Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Orange (ORAN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Orange (NYSE: ORAN) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2021 – Orange had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/26/2021 – Orange had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/18/2021 – Orange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

9/7/2021 – Orange is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:ORAN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.00. 11,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,415. Orange S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.78.

Get Orange SA alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Orange by 252,599.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,021 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 1,371.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 495,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Orange by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Orange SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.