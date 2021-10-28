Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ServiceNow (NOW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) recently:

10/25/2021 – ServiceNow had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $775.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $700.00 to $775.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $700.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $650.00 to $680.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $639.00 to $705.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

10/4/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $796.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at Summit Insights. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2021 – ServiceNow is now covered by analysts at DZ Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2021 – ServiceNow had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $667.00 to $784.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NOW opened at $664.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 791.39, a P/E/G ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $693.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $634.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.85.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,381.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $18,292,144. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

