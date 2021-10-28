WELL (WELL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $25,444.00

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. WELL has a market capitalization of $23.97 million and approximately $25,444.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WELL coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WELL has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00222432 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00099539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.