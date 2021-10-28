Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Short Interest Up 244.2% in October

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 244.2% from the September 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 11.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN ERH traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,167. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.89 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0737 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

