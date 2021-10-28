Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,843,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,617,479 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $944,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 547.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.98. 457,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,025,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average of $45.71. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 145.45%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

