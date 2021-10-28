WePower (WPR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7,749.00

WePower (CURRENCY:WPR) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. One WePower coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WePower has a market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $7,749.00 worth of WePower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WePower has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00222432 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00099539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WePower Coin Profile

WePower (CRYPTO:WPR) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. WePower’s total supply is 745,248,183 coins and its circulating supply is 688,788,616 coins. The Reddit community for WePower is /r/WePowerNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WePower is wepower.network . WePower’s official Twitter account is @WePowerN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WePower is a blockchain-based green energy trading platform. It connects energy buyers (households and investors) directly with the green energy producers and creates an opportunity to purchase energy upfront at below-market rates. WePower uses energy tokenization to standardize, simplify and open globally the currently existing energy investment ecosystem. Energy tokenization ensures liquidity and extends access to capital. Final consumers, investors, and energy market makers can buy energy for a reduced price. WePower is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and it's the sole payment method of the WePower Network. “

Buying and Selling WePower

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WePower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WePower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WePower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

