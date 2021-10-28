West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Shares Down 12.4%

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)’s share price dropped 12.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.98 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 10,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 16,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.77.

About West African Resources (OTCMKTS:WFRSF)

West African Resources Ltd. engages in exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Sanbrado Gold and Sartenga copper-gold-molybdenum projects. The company was founded by Richard Hyde on September 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

