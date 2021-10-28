Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 21.46% and a return on equity of 9.16%. On average, analysts expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WMC stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $155.07 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1,494.10, a quick ratio of 1,494.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.75. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.15% of Western Asset Mortgage Capital worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in managing a diversified portfolio of assets. It focuses on investing in, financing and managing real estate related securities, whole loans and other financial assets. The company was founded on June 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

