Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Up 200.0% in October

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of WCRS stock opened at $7.98 on Thursday. Western Capital Resources has a 1 year low of $5.43 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.12.

About Western Capital Resources

Western Capital Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of established lower middle market businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Cellular Retail, Direct to Consumer, Consumer Finance, and Corporate. The Cellular Retail segment serves as dealer of Cricket Wireless selling cellular phones and accessories, ancillary services, and also as as a payment center for customers.

