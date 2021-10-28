Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.950-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Western Digital from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.57.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,054,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $36.59 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

