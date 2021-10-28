Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.95 to $2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion to $4.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.24 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.950-$2.250 EPS.

NASDAQ:WDC traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.28. 3,841,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,240,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.57.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

