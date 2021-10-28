Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.31 and traded as high as C$0.44. Western Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 8,019 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$37.13 million and a P/E ratio of -0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.76.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$20.39 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Western Energy Services Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

