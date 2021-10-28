Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Shares Up 1.1%

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.31 and last traded at $21.31. 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTSHF. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Westshore Terminals Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.69.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in the coal storage and loading terminal business. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

