WEX (NYSE:WEX) Stock Price Down 4.7%

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)’s share price traded down 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $174.83 and last traded at $175.57. 2,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 336,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $184.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.92.

The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.45.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.56. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

