WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Down 1% This Week

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $686.45 million and approximately $16.81 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00045719 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00020926 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005656 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001633 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.