WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of WideOpenWest stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $300,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in WideOpenWest by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WOW opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.53. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $4.72 and a 12-month high of $23.92.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

