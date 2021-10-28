William Blair Comments on CNA Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CNA Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. William Blair also issued estimates for CNA Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $45.04 on Thursday. CNA Financial has a 12 month low of $28.37 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

In other news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $50,085.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CNA Financial by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,687,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,773,000 after buying an additional 398,384 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CNA Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,282,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,807,000 after buying an additional 319,353 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 1,217.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 181,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 168,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CNA Financial by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 155,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CNA Financial by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 103,452 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. Its products primarily include commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services and warranty and claims administration. The firm operates through Property & Casualty Operations and Outside Property & Casualty Operations.

