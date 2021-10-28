William Blair Weighs in on The Allstate Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.17. William Blair also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share.

ALL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,241 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

