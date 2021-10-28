Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.
NASDAQ WLTW traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,850. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.
