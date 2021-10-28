Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

NASDAQ WLTW traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $246.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,850. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Willis Towers Watson Public stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $170,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

