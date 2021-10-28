WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,108 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,589,000 after buying an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,652,000 after buying an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,325,000 after buying an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,709,000 after buying an additional 647,932 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $33.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 80.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

