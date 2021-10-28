WINkLink (WIN) Market Cap Reaches $451.90 Million

WINkLink (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. WINkLink has a market cap of $451.90 million and approximately $247.69 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WINkLink coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WINkLink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00070086 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00072585 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.22 or 0.00101003 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,640.04 or 1.00062508 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.16 or 0.07060142 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00021852 BTC.

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 994,569,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 766,149,999,999 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

Buying and Selling WINkLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINkLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WINkLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WINkLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINkLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.