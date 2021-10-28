Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to announce $1.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $942.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09 billion. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $793.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $4.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.08 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.31 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 27.74%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 69,900.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $65.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $87.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.91%.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

