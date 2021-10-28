WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Trading Up 0.5%

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $78.56 and last traded at $78.53. Approximately 55,054 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 116,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEDJ. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 805,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,447,000 after buying an additional 302,680 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 124.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 129,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 72,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

