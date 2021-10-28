WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 73.7% from the September 30th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGZD. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $7,957,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 1,245.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 69,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 64,380 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2,896.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 17,377 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at $516,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

AGZD opened at $46.80 on Thursday. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $49.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

