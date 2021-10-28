WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading Up 0.8%

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.50 and last traded at $44.49. Approximately 44,517 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 87,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.96 and its 200 day moving average is $44.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHDG. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 498,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 35,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 8,103 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.