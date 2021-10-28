Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,801.64 ($62.73).

Several equities research analysts have commented on WIZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 5,800 ($75.78) to GBX 4,960 ($64.80) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) price target on Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 5,500 ($71.86) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC cut Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 4,626 ($60.44) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,970.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,847.08. Wizz Air has a 52 week low of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The stock has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a PE ratio of -9.64.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

