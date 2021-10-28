Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 71.8% from the September 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $983,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 44,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 810,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after acquiring an additional 24,522 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Woori Financial Group by 197.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 18,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,997. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.71. Woori Financial Group has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The bank reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 19.07%.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.60%.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group, Inc engages in providing banking and other financial services. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

