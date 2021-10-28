Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1.4% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 15.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Workday by 0.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,449.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $439,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workday stock opened at $280.54 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.62 and a twelve month high of $286.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,572.86, a PEG ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Workday in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

