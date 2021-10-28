Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $288.26

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $288.26 and last traded at $286.84, with a volume of 11663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Get Workday alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $258.09 and a 200 day moving average of $245.43. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,572.86, a P/E/G ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,592,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,767,630,000 after buying an additional 267,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 59.2% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,427,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,249,000 after buying an additional 1,273,903 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after buying an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,649,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $632,442,000 after buying an additional 188,937 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.