Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,076,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,726 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Workhorse Group worth $34,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 73,573 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 175.7% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 50,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $292,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 27.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the first quarter valued at $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WKHS shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

WKHS stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $797.00 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 24.46, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 100.88% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. Workhorse Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.