WorkQuest Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7,848.00 (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (CURRENCY:WQT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $497,513.87 and $7,848.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0350 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00050836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $137.15 or 0.00222432 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.38 or 0.00099539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00010979 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WorkQuest Token Profile

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It launched on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,234,004 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

